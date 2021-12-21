Arrest made in Monday night shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One arrest has been made in the shooting Monday night that injured 3 people. Kedarius Earl, 16, is charged as an adult with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $250,000.

Meridian police said more arrests are expected.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting near 5th Street and 45th Avenue after they said 3-5 people were involved in an exchange of gunfire. One person was shot in the stomach. He went home and called 911 and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

At around 7:15, two other people arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle. One person had a gunshot wound in the hand. The other person was shot in the chest. Officers said the vehicle they drove to the hospital had several bullet holes in it.

All three men were expected to recover. Police said the shooting is believed to be gang related.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

