Bok Homa Casino celebrates 11 year anniversary

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bok Homa Casino celebrated 11 years of business by giving away free food and t-shirts to their guests Monday afternoon.

After opening in 2010, the casino has seen many locals and tourists come in and out of the doors.

“There’s just a lot of happiness and happy faces to all those who belong to the Bok Homa Casino,” said Director of Resort Operations Michelle York.

“The story of the tribe and its economic development is where it begins,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “They went into gaming in 1994 with the opening of Silver Star and Golden Moon, and to be able to expand out here in Jones County and into the Pine Belt to add Bok Homa. Just to be able to give a gaming experience entertainment to not only our customers but also given an opportunity for employment for associates as well.”

Businesses cannot just sustain for 11 years without success, and Ben knows that.

The booming economic impact the casino has on the Pine Belt could not be done without those guests.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continuously operate and have the success that we had because, we’ve been hit just like everybody else with a pandemic and face the challenges, but I think it’s there’s resilience of our community to always come together and we can always have a great time,” said Ben.

In the upcoming years, Ben is hoping to sustain the success of Bok Homa and hopes to expand in the near future.

