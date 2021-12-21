Advertisement

It’s a cool 1st day of winter, but don’t let it fool you

Hello Winter!
Hello Winter!(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 21, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Winter officially begins today at 9:59AM CST, and it’s going to feel like it. We’re starting the day with a cloudy sky and periodic drizzle. The clouds and a northerly wind will keep our temps unseasonably cool with highs hovering around 50 degrees. Clouds slowly clear out by early evening, and the clear sky will lead to a cold night with lows near the freezing mark by Wednesday morning.

So, you’ll need to bundle up to start your hump day. However, plentiful sunshine will allow temps to warm to seasonable low 60s by the afternoon. Then, get ready for a warm road to Christmas Day. Highs for Thursday will climb into the mid 60s. Friday, Christmas Eve, get ready for mid 70s (which will be very close to record highs). Then, Christmas Day brings mid-upper 70s...which will also be close to record highs.

As of now, we’re monitoring a possible cold front that could cross on Christmas Day. So, we’re keeping just a small chance for showers in the forecast...stay tuned. The unseasonably warm temps will follow us into the last week of the year.

