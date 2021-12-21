Advertisement

JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud

USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college football game in a 37-14 loss to Texas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain was arrested after a federal indictment on fraud charges.

McClain faces 10 counts of mail fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft.

The alleged crimes happened while McClain was attending USC. The university is only referred to as “university 1″ in the indictment.

He announced his transfer to JSU in November 2020. According to the Los Angeles Times, he decided to transfer after his brother Munir was suspended and planning to leave the school.

Munir McClain was suspended from the team after he became the focus of an investigation by the FBI into alleged unemployment fraud. Munir is not named within his brother’s indictment.

The indictment claims Abdul-Malik McClain organized and assisted a group of football players to file for benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The claims were filed in California.

The indictment says the claims contained false information about the football players’ prior employment. The claims were allegedly filed through their own names as well as the names of identity theft victims.

The claims paid out at least $227,736.

Abdul-Malik McClain was given a $20,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He will stand trial on February 15.

Each mail fraud count carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, and aggravated identity theft carries a two year mandatory prison sentence.

McClain has since been removed from JSU’s online roster.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade...
Wreck causes delays, snarl on and off I-20
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Mobile providers are trying to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G.
Mobile providers to shut down 3G network; what you need to know to stay connected
Chokwe Antar Lumumba September 14 press conference
Jackson mayor tests positive for COVID-19, councilman says
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
Police body camera video from Lewisville police captured a special moment on Saturday night....
Police officer finds stolen wedding rings hours before the ceremony