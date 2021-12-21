Advertisement

Jury deliberations resume at Ghislaine Maxwell trial

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberating at the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

The jury in Manhattan federal court went back to work in a large room where they could spread out for coronavirus safety reasons as soon as all 12 jurors arrived Tuesday morning.

They had begun their work late Monday, but they deliberated less than an hour before going home.

They are deciding whether Maxwell assisted former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein in the sexual abuse of teenage girls from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell’s lawyers say the government has used her as a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself in 2019.

