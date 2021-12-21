Advertisement

Kosciusko police officer saves dog from burning home

A Kosciusko police officer has received a letter of commendation for his bravery in the line of...
A Kosciusko police officer has received a letter of commendation for his bravery in the line of duty.(Kosciusko Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Kosciusko police officer has received a letter of commendation for his bravery in the line of duty.

Officer Robert Overby responded to a house fire call near Cedar Lane on the night of December 17th.

According the Kosciusko Police Department’s Facebook page, Overby was told that the family dog, Cricket, was inside of the smoke-filled home.

mple HTML block

Overby entered the kitchen, which was still on fire, and rescued the dog.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade...
Wreck causes delays, snarl on and off I-20
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Kedarius Earl, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault.
Arrest made in Monday night shooting
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the omicron wave with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.
One-on-one with Dr. Fauci: the Biden administration’s plans to tackle the omicron wave
Officials urge caution while traveling this holiday season.
MHP encourages common sense driving during holiday travel period