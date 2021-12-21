Kosciusko police officer saves dog from burning home

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Kosciusko police officer has received a letter of commendation for his bravery in the line of duty.

Officer Robert Overby responded to a house fire call near Cedar Lane on the night of December 17th.

According the Kosciusko Police Department’s Facebook page, Overby was told that the family dog, Cricket, was inside of the smoke-filled home.