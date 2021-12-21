Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 21, 2021

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade...
Wreck causes delays, snarl on and off I-20
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 20, 2021
Daily Docket 4
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 17, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 20, 2021