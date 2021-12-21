Magnolia North South All Star game looking to unite athletes in game

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia North South All Star Game will be the first All Star game to feature senior football players from both private and public schools.

The All Star game will showcase the senior athletes from 1a-6a schools. This is the first time an all star game will feature this wide range of talent from private and public schools.

Kiery Stribling, All Star Game organizer, said, “This is the first time that any game has show cased, private school and public schools at the same time. so thats what makes it very special. We try to bring a new flavor to the All Star Games in Mississippi and the All Star games just period. Just trying to throw new little wrinkles in and bring the private school kids in was the biggest one. Because we feel like, especially with this year, with the way like the Gatorade Player of the Year was a private school player this year and for him to not be able to play in the Mississippi Alabama game I feel like there should be a game that everybody that if you don’t accomplish what you need to accomplish in high school I feel like it should be a game where everybody can showcase their talents for one last time.”

The main goal of the game is just to bring athletes together.

Stribling said, “When you go to college, no one asks you did you got to a 1A school, or nobody asks you did you go to a private school. If you’re on the Mississippi State football team running back, you can’t tell if he was a private school running back or if he was a public school running back. I just want to be the area where everybody is accepted.”

pic.twitter.com/oRAMgU3Ipl — The Magnolia State North South Allstar Game (@MagnoliaAllstar) December 20, 2021

The game will kick off at noon on December 30, 2021. Tickets are $10.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.