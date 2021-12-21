Advertisement

Magnolia North South All Star game looking to unite athletes in game

First Magnolia All Star game kicks off on December 30th.
First Magnolia All Star game kicks off on December 30th.(Magnolia All Star)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia North South All Star Game will be the first All Star game to feature senior football players from both private and public schools.

The All Star game will showcase the senior athletes from 1a-6a schools. This is the first time an all star game will feature this wide range of talent from private and public schools.

Kiery Stribling, All Star Game organizer, said, “This is the first time that any game has show cased, private school and public schools at the same time. so thats what makes it very special. We try to bring a new flavor to the All Star Games in Mississippi and the All Star games just period. Just trying to throw new little wrinkles in and bring the private school kids in was the biggest one. Because we feel like, especially with this year, with the way like the Gatorade Player of the Year was a private school player this year and for him to not be able to play in the Mississippi Alabama game I feel like there should be a game that everybody that if you don’t accomplish what you need to accomplish in high school I feel like it should be a game where everybody can showcase their talents for one last time.”

The main goal of the game is just to bring athletes together.

Stribling said, “When you go to college, no one asks you did you got to a 1A school, or nobody asks you did you go to a private school. If you’re on the Mississippi State football team running back, you can’t tell if he was a private school running back or if he was a public school running back. I just want to be the area where everybody is accepted.”

The game will kick off at noon on December 30, 2021. Tickets are $10.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade...
Wreck causes delays, snarl on and off I-20
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Meridian police arrested Amber Jo Barnett Friday in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11,...
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman
David Archie and Credell Calhoun get into an altercation at Monday's board meeting.
Fight breaks out at Hinds Co. board of supervisors meeting

Latest News

Miller beats Southeast for the first time as Raiders head coach
Lamar head coach, Joe Miller, poses with former Southeast Lauderdale players after the Raiders...
Miller beats Southeast for the first time as Raiders head coach
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
AP Source: Several asymptomatic NFL players test positive
China's Peng Shuai reacts during her first round singles match against Japan's Nao Hibino at...
Peng Shuai tells paper she never wrote of being assaulted