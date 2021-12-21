Meridian youth gives time and effort to Love’s Kitchen

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s the holiday season and the time of year that many people and organizations take time out of their schedules to give back to others. That’s exactly what one nine-year-old did in Meridian.

Elle Dunn is the reigning Miss Mississippi Elementary and as part of her community service project, she spent her day serving free home made lemonade and personalized goodie baskets at Love’s Kitchen.

“I decided to do it because I want to give back to my community and help people in need,” said Elle. “My lemonade is sweet and made with love.”

Elle is only nine years old and a third grade student at Lamar but has been making lemonade and selling it at Earth’s Bounty since she was five years old. Today, she decided it was time to give back.

“Meridian is blessed with some wonderful youngsters,” said Fannie Johnson of Love’s Kitchen. “Over the years, we’ve had them give up their birthdays for people to donate money or canned goods. We’ve had them want to come down and help. Most situations this age can’t do a lot for us so it took us a little time to think it through but we figured out something she could do safely with us as a partner and it could give her a start in what she’s going to do for this world.”

“I’ve got care packages and what’s in these care packages are hand sanitizers, gloves, socks, hats and tooth brushes,” added Elle. “And you put these all together? Yes sir.

Elle will compete in the National Miss Elementary Pageant in Little Rock, Arkansas next June.

