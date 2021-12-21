Advertisement

MHP encourages common sense driving during holiday travel period

Officials urge caution while traveling this holiday season.
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Travel is picking up as Christmas nears and law enforcement officials are reiterating the need for caution.

The Mississippi High Patrol wants you to use common sense and give other motorists plenty of space and respect on the roads.

“One of the most important things is to obey the speed limit,” Sgt. Jameka Moore said. “Don’t be distracted as you drive. Put down your cell phones and any other devices that are distracting. Put on your seatbelt. That way if you’re in a crash, you’ll have on your safety belt.”

AAA estimates 109 million people will travel through this week and New Years weekend. That’s up by nearly 30 million from last year and is close to the record breaking year of 2019.

“Troopers will work from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26. We will have troopers working in shifts. We will also have extra troopers that will come out on their off days to help us enforce the traffic laws,” Moore said.

If you are driving to a relative or friends home for the holidays, there are certain times experts recommend hitting the highways. Here’s a list of the best and worst travel times: https://inrix.com/press-releases/aaa-christmas-2021/

With the amount of traffic on the roadways right now, motorists are advised to leave a little extra space between you and the motorist in front of you,” Moore explained. “Just in case that vehicle begins to slow down. That will give you a reactionary gap where you can also begin to slow down. As you travel, observe traffic farther in front of you.”

