Miller beats Southeast for the first time as Raiders head coach

Lamar head coach, Joe Miller, poses with former Southeast Lauderdale players after the Raiders defeat the Tigers 70-16.
Lamar head coach, Joe Miller, poses with former Southeast Lauderdale players after the Raiders defeat the Tigers 70-16.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lamar head coach, Joe Miller, took on his former team, Southeast Lauderdale, for the first time since he retired with the Tigers.

Miller coached for 24 years at Southeast Lauderdale and won four state championships during his time there.

He decided to retire with the Tigers but after a year without basketball the coach realized he wanted to be back out on the court. He is now in his third season as the head coach of the Lamar Raiders.

Monday night was the first time Miller faced off against his former team since he originally retired.

Lamar would beat Southeast 73-16 in the game. Aryah Grace and Sarah Dudley Reed would both shine in the game with a new career high. Grace finished the night with 30 points and 19 rebounds. Reed ended her night with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Head coach Joe Miller said, “We came out ready to play and had a great offensive game tonight. Hopefully we will play a home and away [against Southeast] in the future and they will get their wins as well. But tonight, it was a good night for Lamar.”

Dana Buchanan now leads the Tigers and is a former player of Millers. She was one of the first players to play under Miller when he started his career as a Tiger.

Buchanan and Miller first coached against each other when Buchanan was the head coach of the Houston Hillstoppers. Miller and Southeast beat the Hillstoppers by three points in that game which gave coach Miller his 500th career win.

Monday nights game brought in close friends and former players of Millers to the match up.

Buchanan said, “There were a lot of people that I know that came to the game that they don’t even come to our home games that showed up tonight. They [the former teammates] were on those first teams tha I was on when Joe first started so there were a lot of extra fans tonight from Southeast that came to the game to watch us play.”

Monday was day one of the Christmas Bash Tournament. The tournament will continue until Wednesday.

Christmas Bash Day 1 Girls Results:

West Lauderdale59

Sylva Bay: 30

Union: 43

Northeast Lauderdale: 39

Newton Academy: 46

Southern Academy: 37

Southeast Lauderdale: 16

Lamar: 73

Christmas Bash Day 1 Boys Results:

Newton: 46

Union: 32

Sylva Bay: 40

Southern Academy: 59

West Lauderdale: 51

St. Patricks: 54

Patrician Academy: 40

Lamar: 65

