Money found for new sheriff’s department upgrades

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County supervisors are planning to add safety features to the new sheriff’s department, after learning site preparation work for the project had come in under budget.

The new sheriff’s office will be located near the planned county government complex at the site of the former Village Fair Mall.

Jim Smith, a construction administrator with LPK Architects, asked the board to approve adding a concrete block wall and fencing for secure sheriff’s department parking. That would separate the area from public parking and provide additional security for deputies.

“When it was originally bid out, they originally went without doing any of those security upgrades that we have talked with them about. We believe it is important to incorporate in a new building. We live in a different time today. I wish we didn’t have to think about those things. In reality we should and we did. Fortunately, with some cost savings on some other areas of the courthouse plans, there was some money to move around. The board of supervisors were able to go back to approve those alternates to help provide those features in our new building.”

Architects requested additional safety features to the lobby area, including Kevlar wall panels, security door, and bulletproof glass.

