Money found for new sheriff’s department upgrades

Lauderdale County supervisors look to add safety features to the new sheriff’s department after...
Lauderdale County supervisors look to add safety features to the new sheriff’s department after learning site preparation work for the project had come in under budget.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County supervisors are planning to add safety features to the new sheriff’s department, after learning site preparation work for the project had come in under budget.

The new sheriff’s office will be located near the planned county government complex at the site of the former Village Fair Mall.

Jim Smith, a construction administrator with LPK Architects, asked the board to approve adding a concrete block wall and fencing for secure sheriff’s department parking. That would separate the area from public parking and provide additional security for deputies.

Architects requested additional safety features to the lobby area, including Kevlar wall panels, security door, and bulletproof glass.

