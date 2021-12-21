Salvation Army: Red Kettle Campaign falling far behind

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With four days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Meridian said it’s trailing the goal for its Red Kettle Campaign. The familiar red kettles and bell ringers sound the need for money to serve the needy. It’s The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser for year-round programs locally.

“We see a higher need from those still being impacted by the pandemic, disasters and loss of jobs. We have currently raised $51,293 of our 2021 goal of $130,000, and are praying the community will come together in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide services for those in need,” said Capt. Tamara Robb of The Salvation Army. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in our community. This means we can serve a meal to someone hungry, provides services through our community center to youth, adults, and seniors and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve, and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support, it can still reach its fundraising goal.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand, and we want you all to know that every dollar helps!”

Donors may also contribute virtually by going to MeridianKettle.org. Volunteers may still give their time to ring bells. Call 601-483-6156 or contact Tamara.Robb@uss.salvationarmy.org to volunteer to ring.

