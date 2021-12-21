Search for missing man in Neshoba Co.

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Law enforcement officials in Neshoba County need your help to find a missing man.

Cody Abel of Philadelphia was last heard from through a text message to his mother on December 5th.

He is a 33-year-old White male, 5′ 9 and drives a black Honda motorcycle.

If you have any information that can help authorities find Abel, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department (601-656-2131), Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department (601-656-1414) or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers (855-485-TIPS).

