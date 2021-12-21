Advertisement

Sheriff, House member clash over ending Alabama gun permits

A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state...
A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state should abolish permits to carry concealed handguns.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state should abolish permits to carry concealed handguns.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran spoke before the Mobile County Commission last week endorsing a resolution to keep permits. But Republican state Rep. Shane Stringer of Citronelle spoke in favor of his proposal to abolish the state’s permit requirement.

Stringer is a former Mobile County sheriff’s captain. He was fired by Cochran because the two disagree on gun permits.

Stringer argues for “constitutional carry,” the idea that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Most sheriffs statewide lobbied against a similar bill last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade...
Wreck causes delays, snarl on and off I-20
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Dillon Herrington
Trial pushed back for Alabama man accused in Jan. 6 riot
Chokwe Antar Lumumba September 14 press conference
Jackson mayor tests positive for COVID-19 using a home test, city says
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Virus fears widen as omicron variant becomes dominant in US
Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers
Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers