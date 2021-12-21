Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old Jackson woman

(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 50-year-old Jackson woman.

Tamara McGuder is described as a black woman around five feet, seven inches tall, with red hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, December 18, McGuder was last seen around 11 p.m. in the area of David Drive in Jackson, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and rainbow color shoes.

Authorities believe she is driving in a 2019 gray Honda Accord.

Family members say McGuder suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Meridian police arrested Amber Jo Barnett Friday in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11,...
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Mourners pay respects to former Saints player Glenn Foster, investigation into death continues

Latest News

Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
The first day of Winter will feel like Winter, but then we'll warm up and the weather on...
Winter starts with wintry chill, but we’ll warm 20+ degrees by Christmas
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Preventing packages from getting stolen
Preventing packages from getting stolen