Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 50-year-old Jackson woman.

Tamara McGuder is described as a black woman around five feet, seven inches tall, with red hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, December 18, McGuder was last seen around 11 p.m. in the area of David Drive in Jackson, wearing a black jacket, black pants, and rainbow color shoes.

Authorities believe she is driving in a 2019 gray Honda Accord.

Family members say McGuder suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-355-8477.

