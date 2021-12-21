Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday evening.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near 5th Street and 45th Avenue in Meridian at about 7 PM. MPD now says 3-5 people were involved in the exchange of gunfire. One person was shot in the stomach. He went home and called 911 and was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

At around 7:15, two other people arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle. One person had a gun shot wound in the hand. The other person was shot in the chest. Officers said the vehicle they drove to the hospital had several bullet holes in it.

All three men are expected to recover from their injuries.

This shooting is believed to be gang related. Investigators are talking to a person of interest, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about either of these shootings, please call the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

To clarify, we now know that there was one shooting in which three people were injured rather than two shootings as we reported earlier.

