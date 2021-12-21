Total Pain Care team of the week: Clarkdale Bulldogs boys basketball

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Clarkdale Bulldogs boys basketball team.

The Clarkdale Bulldogs won the JC Allen basketball tournament on Monday and with the win, they improved their record to 10-6 on the season.

Congratulations again to Clarkdale basketball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

