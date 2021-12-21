Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Clarkdale Bulldogs boys basketball

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Clarkdale Bulldogs boys basketball team.
This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Clarkdale Bulldogs boys basketball team.(Clarkdale Athletics)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Clarkdale Bulldogs boys basketball team.

The Clarkdale Bulldogs won the JC Allen basketball tournament on Monday and with the win, they improved their record to 10-6 on the season.

Congratulations again to Clarkdale basketball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade...
Wreck causes delays, snarl on and off I-20
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
U.S turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Winter Olympic Games
U.S. turns cold shoulder to China ahead of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke is during the first half of an NFL...
NFL could become trend-setter for COVID-19 testing policies
Miller beats Southeast for the first time as Raiders head coach