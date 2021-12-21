Trial pushed back for Alabama man accused in Jan. 6 riot
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man who is facing multiple charges after authorities say he was involved in the Jan. 6 protests that breached the Capitol has had his court date pushed back, according to new federal court documents.
Dillon Colby Herrington, also known as the “MagaLumberjack”, will be back in court Jan. 25, 2022, according to new court papers. His original status hearing was supposed to be Dec. 21 but was pushed back after a motion was filed Friday.
|Herrington was arrested June 7 on several federal charges:
|Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Group
Knowingly Engage in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building
Willfully and Knowingly Engage in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building
Commit or Attempt any act to Obstruct Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in the Lawful Performance of his Official Duties
Forcibly Assault, Resist, Opposes Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere
