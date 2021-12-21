Trial pushed back for Alabama man accused in Jan. 6 riot

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man who is facing multiple charges after authorities say he was involved in the Jan. 6 protests that breached the Capitol has had his court date pushed back, according to new federal court documents.

Dillon Colby Herrington, also known as the “MagaLumberjack”, will be back in court Jan. 25, 2022, according to new court papers. His original status hearing was supposed to be Dec. 21 but was pushed back after a motion was filed Friday.

“This is probably the largest investigation the bureau has ever undertaken in terms of scope, because I believe that there’s been arrests made in almost every state in the nation.”

Herrington was arrested June 7 on several federal charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Group

Knowingly Engage in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building

Willfully and Knowingly Engage in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building

Commit or Attempt any act to Obstruct Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in the Lawful Performance of his Official Duties

Forcibly Assault, Resist, Opposes Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere









