Advertisement

Trial pushed back for Alabama man accused in Jan. 6 riot

Dillon Herrington
Dillon Herrington(WAFF)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man who is facing multiple charges after authorities say he was involved in the Jan. 6 protests that breached the Capitol has had his court date pushed back, according to new federal court documents.

Dillon Colby Herrington, also known as the “MagaLumberjack”, will be back in court Jan. 25, 2022, according to new court papers. His original status hearing was supposed to be Dec. 21 but was pushed back after a motion was filed Friday.

Herrington was arrested June 7 on several federal charges:
Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Group
Knowingly Engage in any act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in a Restricted Building
Willfully and Knowingly Engage in an act of Physical Violence in the Grounds of the Capitol Building
Commit or Attempt any act to Obstruct Impede or Interfere with Law Enforcement in the Lawful Performance of his Official Duties
Forcibly Assault, Resist, Opposes Impede, Intimidate, or Interfere



Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade...
Wreck causes delays, snarl on and off I-20
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

Alabama's counties are reporting higher rates of community transmission of COVID-19 with those...
Alabama’s COVID cases, hospitalizations rising again
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
A southwest Alabama sheriff and a state House member are again jousting over whether the state...
Sheriff, House member clash over ending Alabama gun permits
Mobile providers are trying to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G.
Mobile providers to shut down 3G network; what you need to know to stay connected