U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell visits 7th District

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Cong. Terri Sewell continued her “Building a Better Alabama” infrastructure district tour with stops in Choctaw County and Clarke County, Ala., to highlight the funding from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

President Biden signed the measure Nov. 15. It’s described by supporters as the largest investment in the nation’s infrastructure in nearly a century.

Sewell began Monday with a news conference at the Lake Lavada Bridge, which is currently closed, in Butler, Ala. She talked about how the plan will help reduce the backlog of major repairs for highways and bridges in the state.

“It was a bridge that was in desperate need of repair. It is one lane, it is rickety, and when it rains it over floods. Those residents, about 43 homes on the other side, can’t get through. I am honored to be the only member of Alabama’s delegation to vote in favor of the bipartisan infrastructure bill which is truly transformative. It is a $1 trillion bill that we passed right before the holidays. I am on my district tour going throughout my district to highlight the wonderful opportunity, once in a generational transformational opportunity, to build Alabama back better.”

Sewell also gave an update on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act she sponsored. It passed the U.S. House in August and is pending in the Senate. She said the legislation would restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and “keep the promise of our democracy alive for all Americans.” It seeks to reinstate the requirement for some states to obtain federal preclearance before changing their voting laws. Alabama and Mississippi were two of those states previously under that requirement.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.