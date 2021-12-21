Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell visits 7th District

Cong. Terri Sewell continued her “Building a Better Alabama” infrastructure district tour with stops in Choctaw County and Clarke County, Ala., Monday.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Cong. Terri Sewell continued her “Building a Better Alabama” infrastructure district tour with stops in Choctaw County and Clarke County, Ala., to highlight the funding from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

President Biden signed the measure Nov. 15. It’s described by supporters as the largest investment in the nation’s infrastructure in nearly a century.

Sewell began Monday with a news conference at the Lake Lavada Bridge, which is currently closed, in Butler, Ala. She talked about how the plan will help reduce the backlog of major repairs for highways and bridges in the state.

Sewell also gave an update on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act she sponsored. It passed the U.S. House in August and is pending in the Senate. She said the legislation would restore the full protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and “keep the promise of our democracy alive for all Americans.” It seeks to reinstate the requirement for some states to obtain federal preclearance before changing their voting laws. Alabama and Mississippi were two of those states previously under that requirement.

