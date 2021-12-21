Advertisement

Winter starts with wintry chill, but we’ll warm 20+ degrees by Christmas

The first day of Winter will feel like Winter, but then we'll warm up and the weather on Christmas won't feel much like Christmas.
The first day of Winter will feel like Winter, but then we'll warm up and the weather on Christmas won't feel much like Christmas.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The winter solstice happens on Tuesday. The solstice happens when the south reaches its southernmost point in its annual north and south drift in the sky. Daylight will gradually grow longer over time after the solstice through the summer solstice in June.

Christmas Forecast

We will feel like winter on the first day of winter, but gradual warming this week will mean a warm Christmas for us. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers. The morning low will be near 58 degrees. The afternoon high will be near 74 degrees.

Tonight’s Rain Maker

A storm system passing south of us tonight is track close enough to us to bring abundant clouds and even some rain. Initially, rain is evaporating before it reaches the ground. Dry air between about 4,000 feet and 8,000 feet above the ground is helping that happen. However, evaporation will gradually humidify that dry air layer so that rain will increase after about 7-8 PM this evening. It will fall through much of tonight and end by 3-5 AM Tuesday. It’s light rain that falls while most of us are sleeping. It’s not a severe weather situation at all. This will be a very low impact.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of rain. The low temperature will be near 41. The rain will end before sunrise. Clouds will linger and temperatures will be in the lower 40s as we’re heading out the door Tuesday morning. The clouds will gradually break up and clear out so the sun can brighten the day. The clearing may not happen until the mid-afternoon. We’ll average high temperatures near 50 degrees. We may be a little bit warmer if the clouds begin clearing earlier in the day.

