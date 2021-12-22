Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2021

Daily Docket 6
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
FRANCE D HOLDER19815404 1ST ST MERIDIAN, MSVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
DEVON D MILLER19952508 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
JAYLEN J FOX20005815 5TH ST MERIDAIN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
AMBER LEWIS1990134 CAROLINE AVE STONEWALL, MSSHOPLIFTING
ANGELA C WILLIAMS19724609 BROADMORE DR APT 121 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:02 PM on December 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. Three individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:29 PM on December 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

