City of Meridian Arrest Report December 21, 2021
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|FRANCE D HOLDER
|1981
|5404 1ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER
|DEVON D MILLER
|1995
|2508 GRANDVIEW AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
|JAYLEN J FOX
|2000
|5815 5TH ST MERIDAIN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|AMBER LEWIS
|1990
|134 CAROLINE AVE STONEWALL, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ANGELA C WILLIAMS
|1972
|4609 BROADMORE DR APT 121 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:02 PM on December 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. Three individuals and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 10:29 PM on December 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of 45th Avenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.