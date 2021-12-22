Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 22, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NaemeBirth YearAddressCharge
DERRICK D MCSHAN19761207 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ANNIE N BUNDRUM-KELL19903140 OFFICERS LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
CHARLES E BRACKEN JR19863807 8TH ST MERIDIAN, MSALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE X 2
KEEPING OF ANIMALS WITHIN CITY LIMITS
TITUS R JAMES III19971662 MOORE PLACE RD LIVINGSTON, ALDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JOHNATHAN L PRICE19783030 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:52 PM on December 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:15 AM on December 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hooper Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

