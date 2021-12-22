City of Meridian Arrest Report December 22, 2021
|Naeme
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DERRICK D MCSHAN
|1976
|1207 46TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|ANNIE N BUNDRUM-KELL
|1990
|3140 OFFICERS LAKE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|CHARLES E BRACKEN JR
|1986
|3807 8TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|ALLOWING ANIMAL TO RUN AT LARGE X 2
KEEPING OF ANIMALS WITHIN CITY LIMITS
|TITUS R JAMES III
|1997
|1662 MOORE PLACE RD LIVINGSTON, AL
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JOHNATHAN L PRICE
|1978
|3030 WILLOW DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 1:52 PM on December 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:15 AM on December 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Hooper Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.