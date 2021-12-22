Advertisement

City of Meridian making positive strides in paving projects

Also ready to expand on future paving projects
Mayor Smith in front of the City Council
Mayor Smith in front of the City Council(wtok)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Since taking office, paving has been at the top of Mayor Jimmie Smith’s to-do list.

This evening he shared information with the City Council on how the projects have been going.

The city has started making some headway with streets throughout the city being upgraded.

There is plan to expand the paving list for roads in city for 2022.

The mayor is happy to see roads in the Queen City improving and he’s looking forward to what is to come in the future.

“Paving projects are going pretty well, we’ve got folks that’s doing their jobs out there in Public Works and paving they’re paving roads left and right when its warm. This time of year, is the time we have to slow down a little bit for paving but we’re getting there. We’re doing what we need to do.”

Mayor Smith says he’s most excited for the paving project that will eventually take place on eighth street.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade...
Wreck causes delays, snarl on and off I-20
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Kedarius Earl, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault.
Teen arrested in Monday night triple shooting

Latest News

Meridian Regional Airport
Meridian Regional Airport gearing up for Christmas travel
East Mississippi Business Development Corporation teaches teens about local businesses.
EMBDC visits Northeast High School
CHS Choir with a resident at Meridian Living
Clarkdale High School choir sings Christmas carols
Temple Theater hosting Meridian natives stage play Running out of Time
Meridian native brings stage play home