City of Meridian making positive strides in paving projects

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Since taking office, paving has been at the top of Mayor Jimmie Smith’s to-do list.

This evening he shared information with the City Council on how the projects have been going.

The city has started making some headway with streets throughout the city being upgraded.

There is plan to expand the paving list for roads in city for 2022.

The mayor is happy to see roads in the Queen City improving and he’s looking forward to what is to come in the future.

“Paving projects are going pretty well, we’ve got folks that’s doing their jobs out there in Public Works and paving they’re paving roads left and right when its warm. This time of year, is the time we have to slow down a little bit for paving but we’re getting there. We’re doing what we need to do.”

Mayor Smith says he’s most excited for the paving project that will eventually take place on eighth street.

