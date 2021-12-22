Clarkco gets “new” way to camp

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’ve had the urge to camp, but never wanted to hassle with purchasing all the things needed for camping, then Clarkco State Park near Quitman has just the thing for you.

Clarkco has become the latest state park in Mississippi to team up with “Tentrr’s”--which offers up a different option to traditional camping.

Basically, Tentrr’s supplies the tents, foam mattresses, camp tables, benches, chairs, fire pits, grills, coolers, trash cans and more. The tents can sleep anywhere from two to six people.

”It’s going to attract all ages,” said Tony Fleming, Clarkco State Park Manager. “Some of the comments and people that have inquired about it as far as whole families. We’ve got them where two families can come and camp together. We’ve got some that are in a remote area there if you’re by yourself. It’s going to be for all ages. People enjoy camping and enjoying the outdoors and all of that and we’ve got a new way for them to do it.”

“It’s for our people that normally don’t go out and get tents or want to go spend hundreds of dollars on camping materials that you need to go camping,” said Brendan Hamburg, a campsite manager. “We have everything here for you. Your platform. Your tent. The roof over your head. Your bed. You don’t have a bed when you use a tent so I think it’s an amazing idea.”

There will be nine Tentrr’s set up at Clarkco and they hope to be available for rent by January 6th.

