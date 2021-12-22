Advertisement

Clarkco gets “new” way to camp

NEW WAY TO CAMP AT CLARKCO
NEW WAY TO CAMP AT CLARKCO(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

If you’ve had the urge to camp, but never wanted to hassle with purchasing all the things needed for camping, then Clarkco State Park near Quitman has just the thing for you.

Clarkco has become the latest state park in Mississippi to team up with “Tentrr’s”--which offers up a different option to traditional camping.

Basically, Tentrr’s supplies the tents, foam mattresses, camp tables, benches, chairs, fire pits, grills, coolers, trash cans and more. The tents can sleep anywhere from two to six people.

”It’s going to attract all ages,” said Tony Fleming, Clarkco State Park Manager. “Some of the comments and people that have inquired about it as far as whole families. We’ve got them where two families can come and camp together. We’ve got some that are in a remote area there if you’re by yourself. It’s going to be for all ages. People enjoy camping and enjoying the outdoors and all of that and we’ve got a new way for them to do it.”

“It’s for our people that normally don’t go out and get tents or want to go spend hundreds of dollars on camping materials that you need to go camping,” said Brendan Hamburg, a campsite manager. “We have everything here for you. Your platform. Your tent. The roof over your head. Your bed. You don’t have a bed when you use a tent so I think it’s an amazing idea.”

There will be nine Tentrr’s set up at Clarkco and they hope to be available for rent by January 6th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kedarius Earl, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault.
Teen arrested in Monday night triple shooting
Cody Abel of Philadelphia was last heard from through a text message to his mother on December...
Search for missing man in Neshoba Co.
Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup
Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021