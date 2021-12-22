Local warning about scam calls

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Here’s the usual scenario. You get a call from a person pretending to be an officer saying there is a warrant out for your arrest. They even try to convince you to pay a fine over the phone. If you have experienced this, then you’ve been a victim of a scam.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s name is being used as impersonators use answering systems that are set up to seem legitimate. They are even leaving a phone number with a 601 area code.

“We have seen this before where this type of scam goes on. I want to ensure the public we are not calling and telling them they have an outstanding warrant, then they can give us information from a credit card or from a prepaid type of card from a store, like a Green Dot or a VISA card. We are not going to do that. That is not the way we operate. These are scams,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said no one from the sheriff’s department will ever ask for personal information like bank account numbers.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.