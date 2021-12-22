Advertisement

Marion Police Department donates to Velma Young Community Center

Velma Young Community Center
Velma Young Community Center(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Police Department donated a basketball goal to the Velma Young Community Center Wednesday. It has been donating basketball goals and balls to several places in the community.

Marion Police Chief Randall Davis said his officers are glad to share with the Meridian community.

“It’s not only going to help the kids, it’s going to help this community and it lets them know that, hey, both communities will be working together and we will be back in touch with them,” said Davis. “We just appreciate them and what they did on Saturday.”

Marion police said they will continue to donate to other places throughout the community in the coming days.

