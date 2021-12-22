Advertisement

Mississippi shooting suspect, passenger arrested in officer pursuit

(WRDW)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The investigation into a police pursuit is underway and two people are in custody.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office helped Hardin County officers with a pursuit Tuesday where a driver led them on a chase from Hardin County into Tippah County.

Officers determined the female driver is wanted out of south Mississippi for her alleged involvement in a shooting.

She allegedly led the officers down a wooded trail where she got stuck. She and the passenger were both taken into custody and are being held at the Alcorn County Jail.

Their names have not been reported at this time.

ACSO says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

