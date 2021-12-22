Advertisement

Mr. Dusty Russell

Dusty Russell
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
A “Celebration of Life” for Mr. Dusty Russell will be held 2 pm, Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Pine Grove Baptist Church. Rev. Rusty Walton and Johnathan Ferguson will officiate.

Dusty is the husband of Jessica Russell and son of James and Patricia Russell of the Rock Creek Community.

Dusty, 33, died Monday, December 20, 2021.

Survivors:

His Wife: Jessica Russell

1 Daughter: Kimberly Anne Russell

2 Sons: Colton Dewayne Russell and James Clayton Russell

Father: James Russell, Jr

Mother: Patricia Russell

1 Brother: Richard Russell and Cassidy

1 Sister: Olivia Cohea

Mothers In Law: Dianne Roebuck and Cindy Roebuck

1 Sister in law: Angela Roebuck

He is also survived by seven nieces and one nephew.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Irene Smith; grandfather, Robert Earl Alford and father in law, Clayton Roebuck.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601.774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

Milling Funeral Home

