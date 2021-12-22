Salvation Army looking to reach donation goal by end of week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The end of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is quickly approaching.

As the donation season comes to a close the organization has only raised roughly $51,000 of its $130,000 goal. Compared to previous years, donations to the Salvation Army in Meridian and the national organization have been lower than usual. Capt. Tamara Robb said she hoped donations can pick up before the campaign ends Dec. 24.

Robb explained how numbers have been down across the board for The Salvation Army.

“We’ve done totals compared to last year and it’s 38% lower at this same time last year. And we know that the last couple of days it usually picks up. We’ve had fewer bell ringers, fewer volunteers so we attribute it to a lot of that. But even if you’re doing a lot of shopping online you can still go to virtual kettle at meridiankettle.org and make a donation through that website as well.”

Capt. Robb also thanked the community for what it has been doing to help the organization finish its new community center that opens next year.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.