Advertisement

Salvation Army looking to reach donation goal by end of week

Raised roughly $51,000 of $130,000 goal
Salvation Army
Salvation Army(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The end of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is quickly approaching.

As the donation season comes to a close the organization has only raised roughly $51,000 of its $130,000 goal. Compared to previous years, donations to the Salvation Army in Meridian and the national organization have been lower than usual. Capt. Tamara Robb said she hoped donations can pick up before the campaign ends Dec. 24.

Robb explained how numbers have been down across the board for The Salvation Army.

“We’ve done totals compared to last year and it’s 38% lower at this same time last year. And we know that the last couple of days it usually picks up. We’ve had fewer bell ringers, fewer volunteers so we attribute it to a lot of that. But even if you’re doing a lot of shopping online you can still go to virtual kettle at meridiankettle.org and make a donation through that website as well.”

Capt. Robb also thanked the community for what it has been doing to help the organization finish its new community center that opens next year.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kedarius Earl, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault.
Teen arrested in Monday night triple shooting
Cody Abel of Philadelphia was last heard from through a text message to his mother on December...
Missing man found in Neshoba Co.
Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

Velma Young Community Center
Marion Police Department donates to Velma Young Community Center
Mayor Smith in front of the City Council
Mayor: City to expand paving list in 2022
Meridian Regional Airport
Meridian Regional Airport gearing up for Christmas travel
East Mississippi Business Development Corporation teaches teens about local businesses.
EMBDC visits Northeast High School