Advertisement

Today brings sunshine... Christmas brings 70s!

WARMING UP FOR THE HOLIDAY
WARMING UP FOR THE HOLIDAY(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a couple of days of cloudy/dreary conditions, we finally get the sun back! Expect wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day, and it’ll help to warm temps back to seasonable highs near 60 degrees. Tonight, under a clear sky with calm wind, temps will fall into the low 30s one more time before an overall warming trend begins.

So, bundle up as you kick-off your Thursday. However, plan on unseasonably warm highs in the mid 60s by the afternoon. Then, for Christmas Eve, plan on highs to jump into the 70s! Mid 70s are expected, and that will be close to record highs. The record challenging heat will follow us into Christmas Day with upper 70s expected. The current record high for Christmas Day in Meridian is 80 degrees set back in 1987...so it’ll be close.

As we move into the last week of the year, the 70s will follow. So, it looks like unseasonaby warm spring-like weather is going to stick around for a little while...instead of that chilly “wintry” feel.

As for rain, it’s going to be hard to find through Sunday. Thankfully, early next week brings some showers...and we need it.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kedarius Earl, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault.
Teen arrested in Monday night triple shooting
Three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in Meridian.
Three injured in Meridian shooting Monday evening
Cody Abel of Philadelphia was last heard from through a text message to his mother on December...
Search for missing man in Neshoba Co.
Wreck
18-wheeler gets stuck under bridge
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son

Latest News

Weather - December 21, 2021
Weather - December 21, 2021
Hello Winter!
It’s a cool 1st day of winter, but don’t let it fool you
Today's Weather - Deitra Mckenzie - December 21st, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra Mckenzie - December 21st, 2021
The first day of Winter will feel like Winter, but then we'll warm up and the weather on...
Winter starts with wintry chill, but we’ll warm 20+ degrees by Christmas