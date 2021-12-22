Today brings sunshine... Christmas brings 70s!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a couple of days of cloudy/dreary conditions, we finally get the sun back! Expect wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day, and it’ll help to warm temps back to seasonable highs near 60 degrees. Tonight, under a clear sky with calm wind, temps will fall into the low 30s one more time before an overall warming trend begins.

So, bundle up as you kick-off your Thursday. However, plan on unseasonably warm highs in the mid 60s by the afternoon. Then, for Christmas Eve, plan on highs to jump into the 70s! Mid 70s are expected, and that will be close to record highs. The record challenging heat will follow us into Christmas Day with upper 70s expected. The current record high for Christmas Day in Meridian is 80 degrees set back in 1987...so it’ll be close.

As we move into the last week of the year, the 70s will follow. So, it looks like unseasonaby warm spring-like weather is going to stick around for a little while...instead of that chilly “wintry” feel.

As for rain, it’s going to be hard to find through Sunday. Thankfully, early next week brings some showers...and we need it.

