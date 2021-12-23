The Christmas forecast looks merry, bright, and WARM!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had a cold start to the day with sub-freezing temps for many cities in our area. However, just like yesterday, abundant sunshine will warm our temps up nicely! Highs will climb above the average into the mid 60s, and it won’t be as cold tonight with lows staying above freezing into the low-mid 40s.

A prevailing southerly wind and an upper level ridging pattern will keep our temps warmer than normal Friday through most of next week. So, for Christmas Eve, get ready for temps in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s overnight. Santa will have to wear the short-sleeved Santa suit because it’s going to be a little mild as he delivers those gifts.

Christmas Day, highs will reach the upper 70s...and the record high for Meridian on Christmas is 80 degrees. So, highs will be record challenging for the holiday. More 70s are on deck for Sunday and for most of the last week of 2021. Get the spring gear out of storage...you’ll need it in the days to come.

As for rain, it’s looking dry as a bone through Sunday. Rain chances slide back into the forecast next week.

Happy Holidays!

