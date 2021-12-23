Advertisement

Cold weather eases and warmth will build for Christmas

The cooler weather this week will ease, and a fast warm up will lead up to Christmas.
The cooler weather this week will ease, and a fast warm up will lead up to Christmas.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas will be warm this year. This forecast has changed little in the past few days, but even the subtle changes have been all about warming. Christmas will be partly to mostly cloudy. The morning low temperature will be near 61 degrees. The afternoon high temperature will be near 78 degrees.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be clear and cold. We’ll cool to the upper 30s by 10 PM. The low temperature by morning will be near 31 degrees. Thursday will be sunny and a little warmer. We’ll warm to the mid-to-upper 50s by noon. The high temperature will be near 63 degrees.

Our Next Weather Maker

Rain is lacking in our 7 Day Forecast. The expanding, intensifying drought gives us need for some rain. Our next shot at decent rain isn’t until next Wednesday. A couple of stray showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but that won’t be for everyone. Even Wednesday’s rain may not be for everyone, but more of us will get rain then than on Monday and Tuesday.

