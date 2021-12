MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman was killed in a fire in Kemper County Thursday morning.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore says the fire happened at a house on Alma Kirk Road off Kemper Lake Road northwest of DeKalb. The first call went out at 8:03.

Sheriff Moore says it’s too early in the investigation to determine what caused the fire.

