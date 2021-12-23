Free COVID testing at your door

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Long lines for COVID testing are forming across the country and some stores are running out of at-home tests as Americans prepare to travel for the holiday season. One local non-profit has stepped up to make sure rural areas aren’t forgotten during these challenging times.

“We don’t ever want to have someone pass away at home from COVID and not receive the treatment that they needed,” Detra McCarty, the founder and director of A Community of Caring Christians said. “Maybe they didn’t have anybody to call and say, ‘I need you take me to a testing site.’”

Two of the largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the U.S., CVS and Walgreens sell at-home COVID test that typically cost between $14-$24.

What about the people who cannot afford to spend that much?

ACCC goes door to door to help those who need free COVID testing.

“We schedule for a field rep to go out to that person’s home and to swab them right there at their front door,” McCarty said. “They go sit in their car for the 15 minutes it takes for the test to finalize. Whatever the results are, we have a form we have to fill out and we have to go back to that door and make them aware of the results.”

The non-profit is only one call away for those in Clarke, Wayne, Jasper, Jones, and Lauderdale counties.

“Because those are the areas that are underserved. That’s where we have our elderly population. That’s where we have a lot of people who are sick and shut in, disabled and there are some homeless people. These are the people that are forgotten about who don’t necessarily have transportation. They don’t necessarily have someone who is checking in on them on a regular basis to see about their well-being. We want to be the ones that you can call” McCarty said.

Positive tests are also provided to the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services. The non-profit also leaves a 2nd testing kit with each person tested.

“So that they can re-test themselves within 36 hours just in case it’s a false positive or a false negative. We want to be sure,” McCarty said.

She says ACCC hopes to offer vaccines in the future as a collaboration with a local hospital. But McCarty says she needs the community’s help.

The non-profit received a mini grant through May 2022 with the opportunity to get funded again.

If you or anyone you know needs to get tested for COVID-19, you can call 601-274-2831 to schedule an appointment to be tested within 24 hours of the call.

ACCC offers free rapid testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

