Lady Raiders win Lamar’s Christmas Bash

By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Lady Raiders beat Union to win the Christmas Bash basketball tournament.

Lamar’s journey going into the championship round was beating Southeast Lauderdale and Newton, while Union beat Northeast Lauderdale and West Lauderdale.

The Lady Jackets got off to a red hot start as they would have a 10 point lead in the first quarter, but the Raiders would not go down without a fight.

The 4th quarter was a true back and forth clash as both teams had great offensive and defensive sequences. It looked like the Yellow Jackets had the upper hand as they scored a three pointer off of a steal to take a two point lead as time ticked down.

Lamar would seal the win off of a Aryah Grace three pointer that would put the Raiders up 34 to 33 and it would be enough to hold off the once undefeated Union Yellow Jackets.

Grace led the way for the Raiders with 16 points, while Sarah Dudley Reed had eight points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks. This is a great win for Lamar as not only are they the Christmas Bash champions, but they beat a Union team that is currently ranked third in 3A.

