Meridian Fire Department investigating vacant home fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department battled a structure fire Thursday morning in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue.

The house looked to be severely damaged and multiple fire crews were on scene battling the blaze inside the home.

Fire officials say the home was vacant and the fire is currently under investigation.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

