Advertisement

Meridian Fire Department investigating vacant home fire

The house looked to be severely damaged and multiple fire crews were on scene battling the...
The house looked to be severely damaged and multiple fire crews were on scene battling the blaze inside the home.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Fire Department battled a structure fire Thursday morning in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue.

The house looked to be severely damaged and multiple fire crews were on scene battling the blaze inside the home.

Fire officials say the home was vacant and the fire is currently under investigation.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Abel of Philadelphia was last heard from through a text message to his mother on December...
Missing man found in Neshoba Co.
Kedarius Earl, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault.
Teen arrested in Monday night triple shooting
Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
Mississippi shooting suspect, passenger arrested in officer pursuit
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup

Latest News

Fire truck
Woman killed in Kemper County fire
Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond
These adorably festive babies are ready for Santa.
Santa visits UAB NICU babies
Heating up for the holiday
The Christmas forecast looks merry, bright, and WARM!