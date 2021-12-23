Advertisement

Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill is NOT a replacement for the vaccine

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s anti-viral pill, Paxlovid, on Wednesday to treat COVID-19.

The Paxlovid course of treatment is 6 pills a day for five days and it’s the first COVID-19 treatment approved for at home use.

The pill is 90% effective at preventing hospitalization or death if taken during early diagnosis, according to Pfizer clinical trials.

High-risk individuals age 12 and older, who weigh at least 88 lbs, and have a positive COVID-19 test are eligible for this treatment.

It must be perceived by a doctor.

It’s another promising treatment in the arsenal to help fight COVID-19, according to Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health, but he said don’t expect to head out and get a prescription right away.

“The demand, I suspect, will outpace the supply until they [Pfizer] can ramp up production of the pill. Pfizer has said they are working on that now. But, how do we go about getting the pill into the state. What happens when doctors order the pill and how does it get to the patient. Those are the things that have to be worked out so that we can figure out how to get this under control,” Dr. Hicks explained.

Dr. Hicks said Paxlovid is not a replacement for the vaccine because it’s only studied to protect the user for a month as vaccines lasts several months and that protection can be extended with boosters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Abel of Philadelphia was last heard from through a text message to his mother on December...
Missing man found in Neshoba Co.
Kedarius Earl, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault.
Teen arrested in Monday night triple shooting
Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
Mississippi shooting suspect, passenger arrested in officer pursuit
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup

Latest News

Caring Christians rapid testing.
Free COVID testing at your door
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Americans can take the Pfizer antiviral pill at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and...
FDA authorizes 1st pill to treat COVID-19
FILE - Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3,...
High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements