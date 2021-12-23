Santa Claus visits Meridian Children’s Museum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Christmas came a little bit early at the Meridian Children’s Museum Thursday.

Santa Claus himself made a special stop at the museum to visit with dozens of boys and girls from our area that gave him some last second items to add to their Christmas wish list.

“We are so excited to have Santa with us today making one last stop before he heads back to the North Pole,” said Elizabeth Wilson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian. “He’s got a busy day of him coming up. He’s taking in any last minute requests from children as well as reading a story with us today.”

The museum’s special holiday hours will see it closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, along with New Year’s Day.

