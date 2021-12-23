Advertisement

Santa Claus visits Meridian Children’s Museum

Santa Claus pays last second visit to MCM-M
Santa Claus pays last second visit to MCM-M(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Christmas came a little bit early at the Meridian Children’s Museum Thursday.

Santa Claus himself made a special stop at the museum to visit with dozens of boys and girls from our area that gave him some last second items to add to their Christmas wish list.

“We are so excited to have Santa with us today making one last stop before he heads back to the North Pole,” said Elizabeth Wilson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian. “He’s got a busy day of him coming up. He’s taking in any last minute requests from children as well as reading a story with us today.”

The museum’s special holiday hours will see it closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, along with New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Abel of Philadelphia was last heard from through a text message to his mother on December...
Missing man found in Neshoba Co.
Kedarius Earl, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault.
Teen arrested in Monday night triple shooting
Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
Fire truck
Woman killed in Kemper County fire
Mississippi shooting suspect, passenger arrested in officer pursuit

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Volunteers are Needed
The Wesley House Community Center is in need of volunteers
Fire truck
Woman killed in Kemper County fire
The house looked to be severely damaged and multiple fire crews were on scene battling the...
Meridian Fire Department investigating vacant home fire