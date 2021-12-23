State police increase patrols for Christmas holiday travel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is increasing enforcement and patrols on state and federal roadways to promote travel safety this Christmas.

The 2021 Christmas holiday travel enforcement period begins on Thursday, December 23 at 6 a.m. and ends Sunday, December 26, at midnight.

During the 2020 Christmas travel enforcement period, MHP investigated 201 crashes with four fatalities and made 130 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.

“As the Holiday approaches, we want to encourage everyone to think of others as they travel,” Colonel Randy Ginn said. “Using seatbelts, ignoring cellphones, and obeying speed limits will help to make it a safe holiday season for all of us.”

