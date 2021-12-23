Advertisement

UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man charged with capital murder is out on bond.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s inmate roster, 26-year-old Brandon Gardner was released from jail on Wednesday around 2 p.m. on a $500,000 bond.

Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and charged with capital murder in connection to the 2019 death of a six-month-old girl.

Investigators said the child was reportedly hurt at the couple’s home in the Gitano community on Oct. 26, 2019.

Deputies said the girl was not breathing when paramedics got to the scene and was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center. The child was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center and died of her injuries on Oct. 28, 2019.

A lengthy investigation was launched by JCSD investigators, the Jones County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

According to Jones County Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin, the cause of death was determined to be homicide brought on by blunt force trauma to the head.

Stringer’s and Gardner’s bonds were set at $500,000 each during their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court last week.

According to the inmate roster, Stringer has not been released on bond at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

