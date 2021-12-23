Advertisement

The Wesley House Community Center is in need of volunteers

Volunteers are Needed
Volunteers are Needed(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s the season of giving, but even after the holidays, don’t let that desire to give fade away. The Wesley House Community Center is hoping that you’ll consider signing up as a volunteer for the start of the new year.

They give out nearly 300 “family food bags” per week along with distributing clothes. This is part of their Christian Relief Agency, and they stay busy with the goal of meeting the needs of the community. So, volunteers are needed for the new year to help with sorting, packing, and distributing.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact The Wesley House starting January 3rd at (601-485-4736)... and dial 0 for the receptionist. Individual or group volunteers are welcomed. The Wesley House has been serving the community since 1904.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Abel of Philadelphia was last heard from through a text message to his mother on December...
Missing man found in Neshoba Co.
Kedarius Earl, 16, is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault.
Teen arrested in Monday night triple shooting
Money
Over 1,500 Mississippi households to receive $1K this week from MDHS
Mississippi shooting suspect, passenger arrested in officer pursuit
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup

Latest News

Fire truck
Woman killed in Kemper County fire
The house looked to be severely damaged and multiple fire crews were on scene battling the...
Meridian Fire Department investigating vacant home fire
Gardner and 22-year-old Brooke Stringer, of Laurel, were both arrested on Friday, Dec. 17, and...
UPDATE: Man charged with capital murder out on bond
These adorably festive babies are ready for Santa.
Santa visits UAB NICU babies