The Wesley House Community Center is in need of volunteers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s the season of giving, but even after the holidays, don’t let that desire to give fade away. The Wesley House Community Center is hoping that you’ll consider signing up as a volunteer for the start of the new year.

They give out nearly 300 “family food bags” per week along with distributing clothes. This is part of their Christian Relief Agency, and they stay busy with the goal of meeting the needs of the community. So, volunteers are needed for the new year to help with sorting, packing, and distributing.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact The Wesley House starting January 3rd at (601-485-4736)... and dial 0 for the receptionist. Individual or group volunteers are welcomed. The Wesley House has been serving the community since 1904.

