Above average temperatures stick around for Christmas

Warm Christmas Eve
Warm Christmas Eve(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas Eve will be unseasonably warm with temperatures starting off in the 40′s and 50′s, eventually warming up into the mid 70′s. Clouds will rule the sky for most of the day with a few peaks of sun and breezy conditions. Christmas Day will remain warm with temperatures in the upper 70′s. We’ll keep the mostly cloudy skies as kids unwrap their presents. Lows will fall into the 50′s for Saturday night. Sunday will see the upper 70′s continue as well as seeing mostly cloudy skies.Mostly cloudy skies continue for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s and lows in the 60′s.

Rain chances jump back up more for Wednesday with scattered showers looking likely and highs in the mid 70′s. Thursday continues to look similar to Wednesday with temperatures in the 70′s, scattered rain chances, and lows in the 60′s.

