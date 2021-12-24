Advertisement

Alabama to get limited supply of new COVID-19 treatment

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S. health regulators on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.(Pfizer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Health officials say Alabama will have a limited number of doses of a new drug that can be used to treat COVID-19.

Public Health says the state’s initial supply of 780 courses of the Pfizer oral drug Paxlovid will be distributed through pharmacies.

The Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use in adults and children.

Health officials say they’re worried the state’s health system will be strained as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes hold in Alabama.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped more than 70% statewide in a month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck
Woman killed in Kemper County fire
2900 Chandler St.
Massive fire in Meridian
Felicia Cox
Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox
The house looked to be severely damaged and multiple fire crews were on scene battling the...
Meridian Fire Department investigating vacant home fire
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Health experts said you don’t have to cancel your holiday plans, but you should reconsider...
Infectious disease experts say reconsider holiday travel
Caring Christians rapid testing.
Free COVID testing at your door
Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Americans can take the Pfizer antiviral pill at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and...
FDA authorizes 1st pill to treat COVID-19