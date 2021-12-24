Camellia Bowl expected to bring $2.5M to Montgomery economy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Camellia Bowl is coming to town and along with it – fans. They are traveling from far and wide to be in the Capital City on Christmas Day.

That’s the case for Brian and Ashley Landis. The pair were out visiting the Riverfront Thursday.

“The hospitality’s just southern charm,” Ashley Landis said. “It’s been great.”

Brian Landis is a linebacker coach for Georgia State. He believes players have been enjoying the area.

“Getting some good work in at practice, but they’re really having more fun than anything right now,” he said.

Fun that translates into additional revenue for the city. The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce expects the game to generate about $2.5 million for the local economy.

“Being on ESPN in such a prime time generates that’s at least a million dollars worth of exposure,” said Anna Buckalew, the president and CEO of the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber said players and their families have been visiting restaurants and staying at local hotels.

“Christmas generally is a time when the hotels are less full, and so the Camellia Bowl is also great on that account in that it drives occupancy in the hotels at a time that’s usually low,” Buckalew said.

In fact, the Chamber tells us some Montgomery hotels are 70% full during the Christmas weekend. Something the chamber would like to see continue.

During the game, a commercial will run promoting Montgomery tourism. It’s tied into an overarching campaign called “The Journey Starts Here.”

“Montgomery has attractions, history, culture that we’re a unique destination, and to be able to have a commercial on ESPN in primetime is a huge advertising benefit for Montgomery,” Buckalew said.

The chamber’s focus right now is bringing more athletic conferences to the area. They want Montgomery to be a must-see destination for teams.

