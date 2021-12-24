Advertisement

Friends and family celebrate coaching career of Mac Barnes

Mac Barnes shakes hands as friends, family, former athletes and more come to celebrate his almost 50 year coaching career.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friends, family, former athletes, and more gather to celebrate Mac Barnes’s coaching career at the Hamasa Shrine in Marion on Thursday.

After nearly 50 years as a head coach, Barnes decided to retire earlier this season.

Barnes spent the last 21 years as a Lamar Raider and won six state championships during his time. He also spent 26 seasons with Meridian High School before becoming a Raider.

Coach Barnes said, “I’m not a legacy person. I mean you do your job and every job I think it’s not being taught all day the most important thing is relationships... I have a good relationship with a lot of players, over a lot of generations- 5 decades. It’s really been so much fun tonight and this is just what I wanted it to be so you know I just enjoyed the night.”

The event ran from 5-8p.m. and showcased old videos from different state championship games, speeches from former players and friends, and old pictures of Barnes throughout his career.

Former football player, Jonathan Young “Koolaid,” said, “Everywhere I have gone everybody has complimented me on the type of person I am. How I carry myself, how I look out for others and the first person that comes to mind other than my father and grandfather is coach Barnes. He always treated us like our father. He scolded us like a father brought the best out of us so to see everybody stand up and make the same comments about how he impacted them in a Christian way, it’s really important for me to be here.”

Coach Barnes still plans to stay active within the community now that he has retired.

