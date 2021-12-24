Advertisement

Holiday vehicle travel tips

Holiday travel safety
Holiday travel safety(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The holidays are in full swing which means people are traveling to see family and friends.

It’s important when going on longer road trips to double check that your car is safe to drive in and that you won’t run into any problems while trying visiting friends and family. Thankfully there are a few simple steps to make sure your drive goes off without a hitch.

“You definitely want to make sure that your vehicle is performing at a high rate. Make sure your oil is between the low and the full mark. If you don’t have TPMS or the tire pressure monitoring system, there’s a placard on the inside of your door that says your exact tire pressure. So you want to make sure that pressure is topped off to where it needs to be,” said Firestone Auto Care store manager Mark Smith

It is also important to bring blankets, extra water, and spare clothing in the event of a breakdown.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire truck
Woman killed in Kemper County fire
2900 Chandler St.
Massive fire in Meridian
Felicia Cox
Remains found confirmed as Felicia Cox
The house looked to be severely damaged and multiple fire crews were on scene battling the...
Meridian Fire Department investigating vacant home fire
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

2900 Chandler St.
Massive fire in Meridian
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
The legislature will get to work next month on new laws for 2022.
Notable new laws formed in Miss. in 2022
Health experts said you don’t have to cancel your holiday plans, but you should reconsider...
Infectious disease experts say reconsider holiday travel