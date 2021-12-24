Holiday vehicle travel tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The holidays are in full swing which means people are traveling to see family and friends.

It’s important when going on longer road trips to double check that your car is safe to drive in and that you won’t run into any problems while trying visiting friends and family. Thankfully there are a few simple steps to make sure your drive goes off without a hitch.

“You definitely want to make sure that your vehicle is performing at a high rate. Make sure your oil is between the low and the full mark. If you don’t have TPMS or the tire pressure monitoring system, there’s a placard on the inside of your door that says your exact tire pressure. So you want to make sure that pressure is topped off to where it needs to be,” said Firestone Auto Care store manager Mark Smith

It is also important to bring blankets, extra water, and spare clothing in the event of a breakdown.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.