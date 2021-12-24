Advertisement

Infectious disease experts say reconsider holiday travel

Health experts said you don’t have to cancel your holiday plans, but you should reconsider travel.(WECT News)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest Risk Map from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows 40 counties ranked as red, meaning high COVID transmission.

UAB Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag said you don’t have to cancel your holiday plans, but you should reconsider travel.

Saag said he would not recommend any overseas travel for the next month, but traveling within Alabama can also be risky.

Majority of the counties in the state have high levels of community transmission, which means each county’s percent positivity rate is more than 10 percent. That means your chance of catching the more infectious variant goes up significantly when you visit.

“I know we all want to be with family, especially if we have loved ones that are older and lived kind of far away and we want to touch base,” Saag said. “But, maybe that can be postponed until after this Omicron wave has passed.”

If you can’t reconsider your holiday travel plans, experts suggest using an at home COVID test before you go or wearing a mask inside, even if you are vaccinated and boosted to limit exposure.

