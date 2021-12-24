Advertisement

Last minute holiday shopping in Meridian

Traffic at the Meridian Crossroads
Traffic at the Meridian Crossroads
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today was the last full day of the year to get holiday shopping in for Christmas.

People in the Meridian area saw full parking lots and a lot of foot traffic at the Meridian Crossroads as many managed their way through their gift shopping lists.

“I probably could have done the 20th because I’m not going to change that much, but, that will be my new resolution, something easy,” Sean O’Neil said when asked if he would go out to shop this late again.

However, some shoppers have a different outlook on last-minute Christmas shopping.

“I have to do what money allows. I don’t want to spend a lot where I go broke, or stay broke all year,” Vickie Arnstein, said, “I’m just buying for my grandson and my daughter this year.”

If you have to do any shopping on Christmas Eve make sure to check the store hours as many stores are either closed or have adjusted hours.

