Man arrested after allegedly trying to dig up grave in Meridian cemetery(Facebook/Meridian Police Department City of Meridian Government)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - An alleged Christmas Eve grave digger has been arrested in Meridian.

According to Heather Luebbers, Police Patrol Sergeant for the Meridian Police Department, the initial call was for two men roaming the cemetery with metal detectors.

When officers arrived, they found Shamus Burcham digging up a gravesite.

Luebbers says Burcham did not get far in his digging before he was caught.

He is now being charged with desecration of cemeteries or corpses, which is a misdemeanor.

